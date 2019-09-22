|
FEI Anne Chang Fei Anne Chang Fei passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, at her apartment in Chevy Chase, Maryland, shortly after a stroke and just five weeks short of her 99th birthday, after a long life lived around the world. She was born in Jiaxing, in Zhejiang province in China on August 17, 1920, the eldest of four, all the others boys (Koal, Guo-Xia, and Kuo-Tsin). She attended St. John's University in Shanghai, where one of her classmates was her future husband, Edward Ching-Tien Fei. In a time of political upheaval, they both worked for the United Nations Relief Agency, she translating the China Daily News. Fleeing to escape the advancing war, she was captured by guerillas, and rescued by her brother Koal and future husband Ed. They married and eldest son Ed was born. They emigrated to the United States in 1946 and settled briefly in Seattle, where daughter Jean was born, and Anne earned her Master's Degree in Library Science at the University of Washington. As graduate students, the young family moved to Beirut, Lebanon, then known as the Paris of the Mediterranean and a place she remembered fondly for the rest of her life. Following Ed's career in economic planning and development, they relocated to Dacca, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh),where daughter Rosemary was born. Teaching appointments took the family to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Government service with the U.S. Department of State, Agency for International Development, involved further moves to Chevy Chase, Maryland; Monrovia, Liberia; Paris, France; and eventually back to Chevy Chase. Wherever they went, they visited every museum, zoo, landmark, garden, and monument they could. Ed died in 1974 of an illness contracted many years earlier in Liberia, and Anne never remarried. Anne helped to establish the library of the Washington International School in Washington, DC; served as Treasurer for the Asian Women's Forum; and supported many charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She raised three children, Edward T. Fei of Reston, Virginia; Jean E. Fei of Saratoga Springs, New York; and Rosemary E. Fei of San Francisco, California. Anne leaves behind the three of them, as well as her son-in-law Gary P. Harrington, and grandchildren Evonne T. Fei (husband, Igor Petrovski), Corey C. Woodcock (significant other Emily Enslow), Milo Woodcock (husband, Mike Wallace), and Cooper and Mallory Harrington-Fei; and great-grandchildren, Kiril Petrovski, Mila Petrovska, and Carson, Parker, and Alexander Woodcock. A memorial gathering and celebration of Anne's life will be held on September 28, 2019. Please contact Jean Fei at 518-587-0864 for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to Friends of the National Zoo, https://nationalzoo.si.edu; or Friends of the National Arboretum, www.fona.org.A memorial gathering and celebration of Anne's life will be held on September 28, 2019. Please contact Jean Fei at 518-587-0864 for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to Friends of the National Zoo, https://nationalzoo.si.edu; or Friends of the National Arboretum, www.fona.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
