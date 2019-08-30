

Anne Francis Wood Sweeney



Of Aroda, Virginia passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Fairfax, VA after celebrating her 86th birthday. She was born on August 22, 1933 to the late Edward Otey Wood and Helen Lowry Haden.

Anne was born and raised in Charlottesville, VA and traveled the United States and throughout Central and South America as the wife of an Air Force officer. Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a warm, witty and generous person. She spent her final years wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida and the remainder of the year on a farm in Madison County not far from where she was born.

Anne was a passionate Redskins and Nationals fan, an avid reader, both of fiction and the Washington Post cover to cover, and a woman of strong opinions and convictions, tempered by her unfailing southern manners. She was a talented cook and baker and the secret of her carrot cake frosting has unfortunately passed with her.

She is survived by her husband, James Kelly Sweeney of Aroda; two daughters, Kelly and Randy Hite of Burke, VA and Tracy Sweeney Banks of Kitty Hawk, NC; grandchildren, Jason and Valerie Hite, Eric and Nadine Hite, Madison Hite, Jackson Hite, Austin Banks and Parker Banks and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sallie Hite.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Blue Ridge Catholic Church in Madison, VA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.