ANNE GRIFFITH

GRIFFITH Anne McNamara Griffith Anne McNamara Griffith, daughter of Margaret Boughan McNamara and J. Burton McNamara, was born in Cambridge, MA. She died on September 27, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. Her parents and husband, Colonel Stephen M. Griffith, United States Army, predeceased her. She was 94 years old. Anne graduated in 1948 with a B.A. from Trinity College in Washington, DC. After graduation she returned to Chicago, IL where she worked as a trade magazine editor for the Thor Corporation. In 1952 she married Stephen. She supported our nation, her husband and her family as a military spouse from 1952 until 1975. She masterfully managed two overseas tours with seven children to Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany at the height of the Cold War. And, she maintained strength and faith during her husband's year-long deployments to South Korea in 1960 and The Republic of Vietnam in 1969. In the late 1970's and early 1980's she worked part time as a tour guide in Washington, DC and took pride in providing civics lessons and showcasing our national treasures and monuments to student groups who travelled from all points across the United States and abroad to visit our Nation's Capital. During the administration of President Ronald Reagan, she served in the Office of the Chief of Staff as well as the National Security Council. And during the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush she served in the Office of Presidential Correspondence. She derived great satisfaction during the years she served on the staff of First Lady Barbara Bush. Anne was an active member of various societies and organizations to include the Steuben-Schurz-Gesellschaft e.V. and The International Women's Club e.V. in Frankfurt, Germany, the West Point Alumni Association Class of 1948 and the West Point Department of Social Sciences Faculty Alumni. She also served as an advisor to the Fairfax County Zoning Commission, was active in Republican Party Politics in Northern Virginia and served as a volunteer in support of election day activities at Fort Hunt Elementary School in Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her sons Stephen M. Griffith, Jr. (Jane), Joseph Griffith (Lora), Beau Griffith, Benjamin Griffith, and Colonel Mark Griffith, United States Army, Retired (Tatjana), and her daughters Anne Hennessy (Peter) and Susan Giuliani (Mark). She leaves behind 12 grandchildren Kay Griffith, Claire Griffith, Christian Griffith, Amy Griffith, Matthew Hennessy, Andrew Hennessy, Katherine Hennessy, Vivian Griffith, Sophia Griffith, Margot Giuliani, Maddy Giuliani, Joe Giuliani, and one great-grandson, James Griffith. The family will receive friends at the Cunningham Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. The Archdiocese of Arlington requires that family and friends follow social distancing protocols and wear masks during the service. Her internment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a future date. Her Funeral Mass will also be live streamed and subsequently archived for later viewing. The Funeral Mass URL is: https://vimeo.com/465080527/73532e05ad
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Benedictine Monastery of Portsmouth Abbey, 285 Cory's Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or Operation Second Chance, a patriotic citizens organization committed to serving our wounded, injured and ill veterans www.operationsecondchance.org
