BERTOLA ANNE H. BERTOLA It is with great sadness that the family of Anne H. Bertola, announces her passing after a brief illness on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Vienna, VA at the age of 97 years. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Hugo J. Bertola of almost 52 years, and her younger siblings: Garrett Huyer, Susan Horne, Edward Huyer, Peter Huyer and Thea Gonzales. Beloved Mother of Thea Bertola, (Cindy Smith), Joe Bertola (Mary Lou) and Lisa Moffett (Chris). Nonna to her grandchildren Michael Emshwiller, (Kristin), Adam Emshwiller (Emily) and Mary Anne Jeffers (Carl); and great-grandchildren Palmer, Campbell and Ellie Emshwiller, Dominic and Donna Anne Jeffers. Anne was born in Patterson, New Jersey. She was the first woman to sign up for the Army WAAC from Rockland County, NY and served proudly during WWII from 1942 to 1946. She was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1946. She was recognized at the National Women's WWII Memorial. Upon leaving the service, she worked for and retired from the Veteran's Administration in a personnel position. Anne was an inspiration to all with her positive attitude and love of life. She always encouraged others and was a leader in many ways. She was extremely proud of her Dutch heritage. Anne loved to stay active especially playing golf and tennis at Westwood Country Club of which Anne and Hugo were founding members. Her interests included ice skating, bowling, volunteering with the Vienna Women's Club and spending summers at the beach with her family. She loved to dance and listen to music. She played on the Golden Girl's softball team while in her 70's. Friends may call at the Money and King funeral home, 171 W Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Friday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 711 Spring St., Vienna, VA. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetary Columbarium will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice (www.capitalcaring.org) or Second Story, homeless shelter for teens (www.second-story.org).
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019