

Anne K. Haney (Kessler)



Died peacefully in Colum- bus Ohio on November 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Anne was born on March 28, 1940 in Washington, DC to Harry and Mary (Christman) Kessler. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Joe and is survived by her sons; John (wife Stacey and children Parker, Sarah and Kennedy in Powell, OH), and Dean (in Santa Ana, CA), her stepchildren; Barbara Alag (Haney) (her children Kate and Peter and husband Sartaj), and Robert (and his children Kali, Alison and Camryn), and Joe's twin brother Robert (wife Olivera and daughter Laura (husband Paul and their children, Eric and Zachary). She is also survived by her two sisters; Jean Wells (husband LeRoy and children David and Dana), and Susan Kessler. Anne attended American University and worked at Haskins and Sells in DC where she met her husband Joe Haney. They married in 1966 and moved from DC to San Diego where they raised their two children. They enjoyed San Diego until 1987 when they relocated to Worthington, OH with Deloitte. Anne was accomplished at embroidery and needle- point among other artistic pursuits. She was an active member of the American Needlepoint Guild and Embroidery Guild of America. She enjoyed exploring and learning new techniques and exhibited some of her works even winning awards. She enjoyed traveling with Joe and on her own after he passed. Together they traveled throughout Europe, Russia, South America, New Zealand, and Australia. She also traveled through China exploring the diverse culture and lands. A heartfelt Thank You to the exceptional and caring staff of Kobacker House, and the services of Kindred Hospice and Home Instead and her friends that helped Anne live her last years the way she wanted. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of American Needlepoint Guild.