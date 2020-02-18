

Anne Elizabeth Hauschild



Of Park City, Utah, formerly of Potomac, Maryland, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Hauschild; loving mother of Stephen C. (Kathy) Hauschild, Janice H. (Mark) Peterson, Michael C. Hauschild and James E. Hauschild; devoted grandmother of Stephen and Kevin Hauschild, Mark and Brian Peterson and Nicholas Hauschild; sister Barbara (Doug) Wilford .

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd., Rockville, Maryland on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption, Tanger Outlets, 6699 N. Landmark Dr., Suite B-103, Park City, UT 84098 or https://nuzzlesandco.org/

