The Washington Post

ANNE HAUSCHILD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE HAUSCHILD.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Anne Elizabeth Hauschild  

Of Park City, Utah, formerly of Potomac, Maryland, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Hauschild; loving mother of Stephen C. (Kathy) Hauschild, Janice H. (Mark) Peterson, Michael C. Hauschild and James E. Hauschild; devoted grandmother of Stephen and Kevin Hauschild, Mark and Brian Peterson and Nicholas Hauschild; sister Barbara (Doug) Wilford .
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd., Rockville, Maryland on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption, Tanger Outlets, 6699 N. Landmark Dr., Suite B-103, Park City, UT 84098 or https://nuzzlesandco.org/.
Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.