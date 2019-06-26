

Anne Wickliffe Howland



Passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Athens, Georgia, due to a sudden illness. She was 85.

Anne was born December 14th, 1933 in Washington, DC to Delsie Hitt Buckley and Daniel Wickliffe Buckley. She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1951 and Maryville College in1955. During her long career she worked in Washington for the Departments of Defense and the Interior; at St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, Georgia; with the Presbyterian Church, USA in Atlanta, Georgia and Louisville, Kentucky; and at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. She was very active in the life of St Andrews from 1966 to 2008.

In 2008, Anne moved to Davidson, NC, to a "mother-in-law apartment" attached to the house her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Douglas Ivan Brown had built. Anne loved playing the role of grandmother to her five grandchildren, and felt fortunate, though heartbroken, to be on hand to support Nancy and her family as Nancy battled breast cancer

Anne was an accomplished singer and music held a special place in her life and heart. She was an avid quilter and enthusiastic handicrafter. Other interests included genealogy, writing, theater, and travel. At the time of her passing, she was in the process of moving to Athens, Georgia to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. She was in good spirits, excited about her big plans, and looking forward to beginning a new phase of her life.

Anne will be remembered as a mother, grandmother, and friend possessed of inimitable loyalty, forbearance, and an endless patience rooted in calm strength and fervent faith. She had compassion for all, was liberal in her outlook, and generous to a fault.

She is survived by sons Ray Howland (Nancy) of Arlington, TX and Jim Howland (Smita Swarup) of Athens, GA and five grandchildren: Briana Howland of Arlington, TX; Lloyd Brown (Natalie) of Griffith, IN; Daniel Howland (Katie) of Shoreline, WA; Adam Brown (fiance Lauren Ward) of Dahlonega, GA; and Aurelia Brown of Davidson, NC; and a multitude of dear friends, too numerous to name in this space. Anne's passing reunites her with daughter Nancy Howland Brown, who died in 2013, and her father and mother who passed in 1983 and 1985, respectively.

A celebration of the life of Anne Wickliffe Howland will be held Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, Georgia. Funeral arrangements by Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Athens Georgia. Interment is to be at Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Virginia. A graveside service will be held there, date to be announced. For more information, call Jim Howland: 404-455-3850. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Research Institute or the Spina Bifida Association.