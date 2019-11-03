

ANNE MARIE JACKSON



Anne Marie Jackson, of Jacksonville, FL, Alexandria, VA and Marlborough, MA passed away on August 21, 2019. Born in Lowell, MA to the late George and Helen (Flynn) Dolan, she was raised in Lowell and Marlborough, MA. She attended Anna Maria College where she received a degree in education. She was a passionate elementary school teacher for over 30 years having taught in Marlborough, MA and Fairfax County, VA. She also volunteered teaching CCD for many years at St. Louis Church and St. Lawrence Church (Alexandria, VA).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jackson and their son, Robert Jr.; her sister, Mary Margaret (Dolan) Trudeau; and brother, George W. Dolan. She leaves behind her two daughters, Mary Anne Rose (Charley) of Burke, VA and Kathleen Harrison (CJ) of Jacksonville, FL; loving grandchildren, Kyle Rose (Fiance Demi Brown), Julianne Piscitelli (Anthony), and Mark Harrison (Fiance Arien Peppers); her adored great granddaughter, Emma Piscitelli; nieces, nephews and multiple cousins. Lovingly known as Garba, she leaves behind a wonderful legacy of compassion and strength. We all love her very much and will forever miss her!

Burial services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery on November 12, 2019 at 9 a.m.