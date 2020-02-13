Anne M. Jacoby
ANNE M. JACOBY, of Arlington, Virginia, widow of Richard A. Jacoby, died on February 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer J. Trippeer, Helen J. Castillo (James), and Ashley E. Jacoby; grandmother of Richard W. Trippeer, Michael E. Trippeer, and Taylor B. Castillo. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1132 N. Ivanhoe St., Arlington, VA on Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington National Cathedral, Attn.: Development Office, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016-5098.