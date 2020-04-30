

ANNE JENNINGS KILCULLEN



Anne Jennings Kilcullen, 82, a 43-year resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on April 26, 2020 after a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. Anne was born in New York, NY, graduated from Fordham University, was married to Timothy P. Kilcullen, and had three children, Dennis Kilcullen of Kensington, MD; Maura Kilcullen of Canton, MA; and Sheila Kilcullen Darcey of Franklin, MA. While raising her family, Anne earned three master's degrees, worked in the Counseling Departments at Catholic University and George Washington University, and had a private counseling practice for over 30 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community. Anne loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her six grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, Ian, and Sean Kilcullen, and Ryan and Shannon Darcey. Anne was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sister Kathleen Jennings Schaefer. She is survived by her brother Martin Jennings, her three children, and six grandchildren. Services will be private.