ANNE LANDRY (1927 - 2019)
ANNE B. LANDRY (Age 92)  

Anne Billiu Landry, painter, photographer and beloved aunt, died June 17, 2019 at Goodwin House Baileys Crossroads of complications after a fall. The longtime Alexandria resident was 92. Anne was born in New Orleans March 4, 1927, the fourth and youngest child of a book publisher and a book reviewer. She attended Country Day school and earned a B.F.A. at Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in 1948. She moved to New York City to be a dancer and worked for Life Magazine. After years in the art department at Time-Life Books, she moved with the company to Alexandria in 1976. She became active at Christ Church. She launched a photographic portrait business and painted religious and animal-themed paintings at the Torpedo Factory. She is survived by four nephews, two nieces, three grand-nephews, five grand-nieces, one great-grand nephew and one great-grand niece. A service is being planned at Christ Church.

Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
