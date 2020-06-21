Passed away June 17, 2020 at home in Chevy Chase, MD surrounded by her family after a brief but brutal battle with lung cancer. She was born in New York City on August 18, 1947 and spent most of her life in New York City. She lived for a little while in Seattle, WA before relocating to Washington, DC in 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Michele-Lee Barasso, her son-in-law, Jonathan Laden and her beloved grandchildren, Wylde and Kye Laden. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret G. Garcia. A small memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to The New York Foundling Hospital where she was born. Please view and sign family guestbook: