

ANNE CORBETT MANN



Anne died peacefully on June 17, 2019, surrounded by family, after a long illness. She was born in Beloit, WI and moved to Washington, DC with her family in the 1930's. Her family attended Sacred Heart Parish. She worked as an Economist with the World Bank until 1957, when she retired to raise her three children in St. Ann's Parish. Anne was an extremely talented artist, studying with Dr. Zurega at American University.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Jesse A. Mann; her son, Jesse Michael Mann; her brother, Jack Corbett and her sisters, Helen Owens, Patricia Corbett, Mary Moran, Jeanne Matthews and Kathleen McNamara. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen Ritz (Mike) and Angela Mann; daughter-in-law, Jackie Mann; brother-in-law, Bob Matthews; and grandchildren, Jesse M. Ritz, Kyle A. Ritz, Jesse P. Mann, Katie Mann, Megan Mann. Also survived by 36 nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4400 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Association of Maryland, 10408 Montgomery Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 . Services by DeVOL.