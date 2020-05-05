

Anne-Marie Carnemark



Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. She was born in 1936 in Norrkï¿½ï¿½ping, Sweden.

Anne-Marie received her master's degree in English and Literature from Uppsala University. She would later go on to receive a second master's degree in Linguistics from Georgetown University.

Anne-Marie married her high school sweetheart, Curt Carnemark of Norrkoping, Sweden. In 1966, her husband and their then three children moved to the Washington area, finding and falling in love with Hollin Hills, where she and her husband raised their family and lived for 54 years. She often commented how lucky she was to have raised her family and to have met her closest friends there.

Anne-Marie's love of languages and teaching culminated in her position at the Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, as an instructor to U.S. diplomatic and military embassy staff, from which she retired after 20 years. During her tenure at the institute, Anne-Marie co-authored a Swedish textbook and recorded supplemental audio material on pronunciation in Swedish, both of which are still used today.

Anne-Marie was an avid gardener, and after retirement she could always be found working in her yard. Family, friends, and neighbors often referred to it as "Monet's Garden" due to the colors and beauty. But her true passion was her children and her grandchildren, spending every holiday, birthday, and summer vacation together. She is survived by her husband Curt; her five children, Jonas (Wendy), Malin (Michael), Jakob (Kim), Johanna, and Fredrik (Karla); and her 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Eva and her parents.

Memorial at a later date.