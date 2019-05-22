Anne Marie Radko
On Monday, May 20, 2019 Anne Marie Radko of Frederick, MD, formerly of Beltsville, MD. Loving mother of Patricia White, Joanne Borden (Randall), Joseph Radko Jr. (Gemma), John Radko (Belinda) and the late Marianne Radko; sister of Norma Yeager and Robert Roche and the late John F. and Paul Roche. Also survived by five grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory of Nyssa Byzantine Catholic Church, 12420 Old Gunpowder Spur Road, Beltsville, MD 20705 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (time to announced). Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trial Avenue, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 (www.hospiceoffrederick.org
