

Dr. ANNE C. MAZONSON



Anne Clare Mazonson, MD, of Rockville, MD, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a heroic 12-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was the devoted mother of Shira R. Espo of Cambridge, MA, and Joshua H. Espo of New York; the beloved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Kathie Mazonson of Boulder, CO., and beloved sister of Martha Scarborough of Asheville, NC.

Dr. Mazonson practiced psychiatry in the Bethesda-Rockville area for nearly three decades. She was a longtime member of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda, where she read Torah, sang in the choir, and touched many who joined her in spiritual conversation, contemplation and study.

She grew up in Marblehead, Mass., and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Brown University in 1972. She earned a master's degree in ethnomusicology in 1977 from Wesleyan University, where she studied Javanese gamelan. She also studied at the California School for the Arts. She taught music at elementary schools in Massachusetts and at Moses Brown School in Providence, RI.

In 1987, she graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore, where she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the Honor Medical Society.

She was preceded in death by John Togut, her partner for a decade. Her marriage to David M. Espo ended in divorce.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16 at 11 a.m. at Adat Shalom, 7727 Persimmon Tree Lane, Bethesda, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery in Clarksburg, MD.

Family will be observing shiva at Dr. Mazonson's home. on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Contributions may be made to Adat Shalom.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.