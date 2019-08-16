

ANNE MAZOR COHEN (Age 98)



On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, ANNE MAZOR COHEN of Arlington, VA, former resident of Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morton Mazor and the late Jules Cohen. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, and sisters. Anne leaves behind family and friends who will remember her for her kindness, her generosity, her sense of service and willingness to take a leadership role in organizations with which she was involved, and her enduring friendships. She will be missed by those who knew her. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 11 AM at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or the Jewish organization of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.