Anne Goodwin Miller
Of Fairfield, VA, passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Anne was born to parents Charles "Pete" and Frances Goodwin on February 1, 1936 in Custer County, OK. She is survived by her daughters, Blythe and husband Clint Cantrell, and Molly and Husband Darren Poole; grandchildren Brooke and her husband Colton Coffey, grandson Pvt. Ayden Cantrell and granddaughter Hope Anne Cantrell. Great grandchildren, Bailee, Brody, Cooper and Corbin Coffey.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Lt. Col. Grant Miller, Son Grant Goodwin Miller. Brother Charles "Buzz" Goodwin and Sister Kitty Goodwin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5312 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the National MPS Society (https://mpssociety.org/give/
). The Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery date pending. Information will be provided on demainefuneralhome.com
,(https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/springfield-va/anne-miller-9021733
).