ANNE MILLER



Anne Hutton Miller (Age 82)

Died peacefully on August 30, 2020, at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Anne was born on April 5, 1938, in Richmond, Virginia to Alice Virginia Payne and John Sidney Hutton, Jr. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1956. Anne worked at the American Enterprise Institute until 1995 and then later at the National Center for Neighborhood Enterprise (now the Woodson Center). Anne moved to Rehoboth Beach in 2000. Anne is survived by her daughters, Karen Edwards, Kate Miller and Leigh Berenger, as well as her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Anne wished to be cremated and for her ashes to be spread in the town she loved so dearly, Warrenton, Virginia. In lieu of flowers and funeral services, if you wish to participate please make a donation to the Woodson Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store