ANNE MARIE MOOD  
Anne Marie Mood, a resident of Montgomery Village, MD for 46 years, passed away at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, MD on October 16, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on August 2, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Esther M. (Dakin) Quaid and Daniel Leo Quaid, Sr. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Marvin C. Mood, a niece Evelyn M. Reiman (Alan) of Cary, NC and a nephew, Paul A. Thomas (Betty) of Tucson, AZ. Predeceased by her sister Mary Frances Quaid, with whom she played countless games of Scrabble, and brothers Daniel Leo Quaid, Jr. (Erika), Donald Dakin Quaid, and Philip A. Thomas (Eleanor). Attended Nativity Catholic School in Washington, DC, and was a member of the Notre Dame Academy Class of 1955. Worked briefly for the Lawyer's Title Insurance Corporation before beginning a secretarial career at the Department of Commerce with the Bureau of Public Roads. Retired in 1981 after having served as the executive secretary for the Department of Commerce Budget Director, the Assistant Secretary for Economic Development, and the Assistant Secretary for Administration. Anne Marie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends especially Sylvia Mushinsky Block and Gloria Heyman. Anne Marie was a witness for her Christian faith each day of her life through her kindness to all.  Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday October 21, at Thibadeau Mortuary Service, 124 East Diamond Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on October 23, at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice at montgomeryhospice.org or the Central Baptist Church of Millville/Vineland, 9 North Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 495-4950
