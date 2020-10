Or Copy this URL to Share



ANNE JUHANS MOORE

Peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly home on September 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, James Moore; her son, Arthur Lee Jackson, Jr. and daughter, Patricia Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn and Terri; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. The family will grieve in private services.



