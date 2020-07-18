ANNE MORRIS

Dr. Anne Long Morris
Died July 10, 2020 at home in Springfield, Virginia. She was born November 10, 1936 to Virginia and William Long in Staten Island, New York. She started her career as an occupational therapist in 1960 and over the next 20 years staffed or directed occupational therapy programs in rehabilitation centers in Philadelphia, Honolulu, San Diego, and Burke, Virginia. She earned her Doctorate of Education in 1995 from Virginia Tech while working as the Geriatric Program Manager for the American Occupational Therapy Association. A major objective of her work was to include occupational therapists as part of a community coalition of healthcare providers to promote independent living for older adults. In 1999 she created Eldercare Consulting, advising clients on home modification and assistive technologies for aging in place. She retired in 2012 after teaching in Howard University's occupational therapy department for six years. Dr. Morris loved to travel and competed in her first race walking marathon at age 65. With her indomitable spirit, she instilled in her daughters and grandchildren a love of learning and the joys of creativity and independence. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Long. Her survivors include her loving husband of 58 years Edward; sister Sarah Hall; brother Eugene Long; daughters Elise Sander (Jeffrey), Alison Watson (Jimmy), Elizabeth Morris Weiss (Steven); and grandchildren Matthew and Michael Sander and Sarah and Adam Weiss. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the ALS Association.