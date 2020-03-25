The Washington Post

ANNE NACHMAN (1931 - 2020)
Anne Dawson Nachman (Age 88)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Nachman; devoted mother of Debbie Hammeran (Ronald), Susan Shostak (James); daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Dawson. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Katherine Tripp, David Tripp (Rhonda), Maggie Shostak, Olesya Shostak, and one great-grandchild, Maddox Tripp. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences and fond memories of Anne may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 25, 2020
