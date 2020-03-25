Anne Dawson Nachman (Age 88)
Of Vienna, VA passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Nachman; devoted mother of Debbie Hammeran (Ronald), Susan Shostak (James); daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Dawson. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Katherine Tripp, David Tripp (Rhonda), Maggie Shostak, Olesya Shostak, and one great-grandchild, Maddox Tripp. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army
. Online condolences and fond memories of Anne may be offered to the family at