

ANNE GRIER NOLTE (Age 90)



Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Goodwin House Senior Living in Alexandria, VA. Wife of 65 years to predeceased husband, Robert L. Nolte and her sister, Alberta Grier Vick. Survived by her daughters, Susanne (William) Reid, Deborah (David) Hamrick, Teresa (Maury) Atkins, and Elizabeth (Charles) Hamly; proud grandmother of Michael Reid, Anna Reid, Megan (Joshua) Haslam, Ryan Hamrick, Leigh Ana (Charles) Wills, Rebecca Atkins, and David Atkins. A fourth generation Washingtonian, Anne graduated from McKinley Technology High School in Northeast Washington, DC in 1947. She lived in Springfield, VA for 56 years where she and her husband devotedly raised their four daughters. She then moved to Goodwin House in 2013.

In the current context of the Coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.