ANNE MARGARET HARP PEABODYAnne H. Peabody peacefully sailed into eternity on October 27, 2020 at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia at the age of 100. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Malburne J. Peabody, Sr.; her beloved son, Malburne J. Peabody, Jr. and his wife, Deborah G. (Hampers) Peabody. Beloved mother of A. Douglas Peabody (Annick) of New York City and Cape Cod, MA, Deborah A. Peabody (Tim) of Falls Church, VA and Jonathan F. Peabody (Lindsey) of Chicago, IL. Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Much loved cousin of the Harp Families of Arkansas, the Peabody Families of New England and the Banko Families of the western USA. Anne was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. She graduated valedictorian of both her high school and university classes. Upon graduation from Millikin University in 1941 she began teaching junior high school. Two years later, at the height of WWII, she joined the US Naval Reserves (WAVES) as a naval officer and served from 1943 to 1947 teaching ships and aircraft recognition in Northampton, MA; serving as USN procurement officer in FL; and as educational services officer at the USN Hospital in Chelsea, MA. Extremely proud of her wartime service, she was retired on disability as a LT, USN and was awarded the American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Upon leaving the service in 1947, she married Mal and returned to teaching. Together, they served the US Government in tours of duty in Saipan, M.I. and Okinawa, Japan where she taught at DOD Schools (Kubasaki HS) and traveled the world between tours with their amazing family. Anne was an inspiration sharing with all her delight in travel and learning and her intense love of God, country, family and friends. She was an active member of the Arlington Forest United Methodist Church where she was Chair of the Church Council and an energetic participant in various civic and professional organizations including the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW). She was especially known for her love of music, sparkling eyes, mischievous sense of humor, warm generosity, and the gift of elegance. The unofficial coat of arms presented to her by her educational colleagues upon her retirement from teaching carried her credo: "I delight in the world". And indeed she did. A funeral service at the Old Post Chapel followed by the interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the US Navy Memorial, Women in Service to America Memorial, US WWII Memorial, AAUW or Arlington Forest United Methodist Church.