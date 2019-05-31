ANNE REEVES
Mother Anne Reeves entered into eternal rest May 23, 2019. Mother Reeves slipped from this world peacefully into God's loving hands at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. Mother Reeves is survived by seven children, Billy, Steve, Johnny, Princess, Stella, Mike, and Timmy; one sister, Charlotte; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held on June 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Greater Refugee Temple, 420 - 56th St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.