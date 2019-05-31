The Washington Post

Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater Refugee Temple
420 - 56th St. NE
Washington, DC
Notice
Mother Anne Reeves entered into eternal rest May 23, 2019. Mother Reeves slipped from this world peacefully into God's loving hands at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. Mother Reeves is survived by seven children, Billy, Steve, Johnny, Princess, Stella, Mike, and Timmy; one sister, Charlotte; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held on June 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Greater Refugee Temple, 420 - 56th St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
