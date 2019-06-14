ANNE CROMARTIE REYNOLDS
Anne Cromartie Reynolds of McLean, VA, beloved wife of the late John M. Reynolds, passed away on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons John and his wife Christine, William and his wife Dale, daughter Anne and her husband Barton, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was born in Garland, NC on August 29, 1921 to Dr. Robert Samuel Cromartie and Mary Blanche Jester. She went to Queens College in Charlotte, NC for two years and then went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1942. Anne worked as a teacher until she was old enough to join the Red Cross, which sent her to Simmons College in Boston for a Masters in Social Work. After working at the Red Cross military hospital in Staunton, VA, interviewing and assisting soldiers returning from World War II, she transferred to the Red Cross office in Washington, DC, where she lived at the King-Smith
House. She met her future husband in 1947. Most of their married life was spent in McLean. Later they built a home in Cooperstown, NY. Anne's interest in modern art and architecture was reflected in these houses. She herself was a painter and student at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA and with her husband supported modern artists and sculptors in the Washington area. Always a lover of animals, both wild and domestic, Anne instilled in her family a deep appreciation of nature. She had a very open and inquiring mind about a wide range of subjects and a great sense of humor. Throughout her long life her home was a welcoming and gracious gathering spot for the whole family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held in Oneonta, NY.