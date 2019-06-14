Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE REYNOLDS. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice



ANNE CROMARTIE REYNOLDS

Anne Cromartie Reynolds of McLean, VA, beloved wife of the late John M. Reynolds, passed away on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons John and his wife Christine, William and his wife Dale, daughter Anne and her husband Barton, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was born in Garland, NC on August 29, 1921 to Dr. Robert Samuel Cromartie and Mary Blanche Jester. She went to Queens College in Charlotte, NC for two years and then went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1942. Anne worked as a teacher until she was old enough to join the Red Cross, which sent her to Simmons College in Boston for a Masters in Social Work. After working at the Red Cross military hospital in Staunton, VA, interviewing and assisting soldiers returning from World War II, she transferred to the Red Cross office in Washington, DC, where she lived at the King- Anne Cromartie Reynolds of McLean, VA, beloved wife of the late John M. Reynolds, passed away on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons John and his wife Christine, William and his wife Dale, daughter Anne and her husband Barton, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was born in Garland, NC on August 29, 1921 to Dr. Robert Samuel Cromartie and Mary Blanche Jester. She went to Queens College in Charlotte, NC for two years and then went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1942. Anne worked as a teacher until she was old enough to join the Red Cross, which sent her to Simmons College in Boston for a Masters in Social Work. After working at the Red Cross military hospital in Staunton, VA, interviewing and assisting soldiers returning from World War II, she transferred to the Red Cross office in Washington, DC, where she lived at the King- Smith House. She met her future husband in 1947. Most of their married life was spent in McLean. Later they built a home in Cooperstown, NY. Anne's interest in modern art and architecture was reflected in these houses. She herself was a painter and student at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA and with her husband supported modern artists and sculptors in the Washington area. Always a lover of animals, both wild and domestic, Anne instilled in her family a deep appreciation of nature. She had a very open and inquiring mind about a wide range of subjects and a great sense of humor. Throughout her long life her home was a welcoming and gracious gathering spot for the whole family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial services will be held in Oneonta, NY.

Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close