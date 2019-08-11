The Washington Post

ANNE RHULE (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to your family"
    - Charles and Kathleen Acker
Service Information
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
21054
(410)-923-2601
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church
1069 Cecil Avenue
Millersville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Anne Rhule  

Anne Rhule on August 8, 2019 of Hanover, MD formerly of Odenton, MD. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Rhule. Mother of James Rhule of Odenton, MD and Debora Hauser of Bucks, Co. PA. Grandmother of Laura, Amanda and Clarissa. Great-Grandmother of Olivia, Desmond, Clara and Kenny. Sister of Lillian Traver and Esther Masse. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054 on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1069 Cecil Avenue, Millersville, MD on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the of greater MD, 1850 York Road Suite D, Towson, MD 21093 https://alz.org/maryland/donate. Online condolences may be made to

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.