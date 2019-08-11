Anne Rhule
Anne Rhule on August 8, 2019 of Hanover, MD formerly of Odenton, MD. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Rhule. Mother of James Rhule of Odenton, MD and Debora Hauser of Bucks, Co. PA. Grandmother of Laura, Amanda and Clarissa. Great-Grandmother of Olivia, Desmond, Clara and Kenny. Sister of Lillian Traver and Esther Masse. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054 on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1069 Cecil Avenue, Millersville, MD on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the of greater MD, 1850 York Road Suite D, Towson, MD 21093 https://alz.org/maryland/donate
