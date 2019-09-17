

Anne Jospehine Rinn (Age 89)



On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Anne Josephine Rinn passed away surrounded by loved ones at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Anne was born on March 20, 1930 to Patrick Doherty and Annie McLaughlin and grew up in Washington, DC, eventually attending Holy Name grade school and Notre Dame high school. She began her working career at PEPCO before moving to the CIA. Anne and her beloved husband, Raymond Rinn, were married in 1958 and settled in the Tenleytown area of DC to raise their five children. During this time, she worked at Sears & Roebuck and later did statistical work for NOAA Fisheries. In retirement, Anne and her husband lived near the Delaware coast where she volunteered her time for people in need, before returning to the DC area to live in Olney, MD and ultimately Leisure World in Silver Spring. Anne's passions included a love of books, crossword puzzles and other word games, and donating to various causes and charities. Her artistic talents included creative writing, poetry, drawing and pottery. While Anne suffered from an undiagnosed neurological condition which affected her mobility, she had a love for life and was known to enjoy a passionate discussion about various subjects. Anne was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband, and in the 1980s by her brother Michael Doherty and her sister Cecilia Collins. She is survived by her sister Peg Doherty of Boston, MA as well as her children Patrick (Michele) Rinn of Arlington, VA; Raymond Rinn of Arlington, VA; Joan Rinn (Mary Allison) of Denver, CO; Cathy (John) Syphax of Salisbury, MD; Mary (Ming) Yee of Crownsville, MD; and nine grandchildren. She was especially close to her nieces Bridget Collins of Kensington, MD and Julia Collins (Michael Mullin) of Boyds, MD, and her granddaughter Teresa Rinn of Gaithersburg, MD.

The family will receive guests at the Devol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Wednesday, September 18 between 6 and 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Grace Church (just outside the Norbeck entrance to Leisure World), 15663 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m., with viewing to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at nearby Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Catholic Relief Services.