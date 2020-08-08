1/1
ANNE "NANCY" ROAN
Anne Marie Roan  "Nancy"(Age 82)   
On Thursday, August 6, 2020 of Rockville, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Reverend Mr. James A. Roan, Jr.; dear mother of Jeanne Feldhaus (Robert), Teresa Miller, Michele Voorhees (Ted), David Roan (Marcie), Carole Roan Gresenz (Kurt), Maura McKeegan (Shaun), Catherine Roan Bullis (Ed), and Anne Roan Thomas (Chris); cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren; loving sister of Mary March Callahan (Thomas), William March, and Eugene March; predeceased by her brother John J. March (Penny) and parents Anne M. and John C. March. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD, 20854 on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are required. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington DC or Montgomery Hospice. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
