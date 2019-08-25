

Anne McGuire Studner



On August 17, 2019, Anne McGuire Studner passed away in hospice care in Aldie, VA.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Studner, two sons, David (Cynthia) and Roger (Cassie), three grandchildren, Abigail, Joseph and Robin, and four nieces, Quenby Kotila, Megan Kotila, Anne Rickert and Amanda McGuire. She was predeceased by her older sister, Trudy Fenton and younger brother, James McGuire.

Born July 16, 1939 in Toronto, Ohio to parents Frank McGuire, a career school teacher and Doris (McKeown) McGuire a career secretary. The family moved to Cleveland Ohio when Anne was a teenager. It was there that she volunteered as a travellers aid in the downtown train station, beginning what was to be a career in social work.

She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Muskingum College and her Master's Degree in Social Work from Smith College.

For much of her career at AARP she was the leader of the AARP Widowed Persons Service. Among her many accomplishments, she made AARP a pioneer in online grief support groups. Anne shared this technology-based approach to bereavement support internationally.

Following her retirement she rounded out her career in social work by working as a volunteer for the Travelers Aid Society at Dulles Airport.

Anne was a decades long member of the McLean chapter of AAUW and served a term as its President. She was especially involved in the annual book sale and literature group.

Anne's interests included politics, literature, gardening, pottery and world travel. Ultimately she visited every continent except Antarctica.

A private gathering of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations, if desired, could be made to the or the Capital Caring Hospice Services.