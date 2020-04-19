ANNE DIRKS SWAIN
On April 11, 2020, Anne Dirks Swain, died at the age of 97. She was born on November 30, 1922 in East Lansing, Michigan, graduated from the University of Illinois
in 1945, and worked for the Fairfax County Council of the Arts for 24 years. She married Harold Dow Swain (Hal) on September 24, 1945.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will join her husband, Hal. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Matthews United Methodist Church at 8617 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, Virginia, 22003 or to Inova's Emergency Preparedness Fund at https://foundation.inova.org/
