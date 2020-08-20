1/
ANNE TEYSSIER
1949 - 2020
Anne Evelyn Condon Teyssier  
Died peacefully at home in Clinton, MD on August 16, 2020. Born on October 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Edna Shatzer Condon. She was a retired Health Aide with the Prince George's County Public Schools. Anne is survived by her husband, Howard J. Teyssier Jr.; daughters, Danielle Teyssier and Andrea Hong (Galen); and her sister, Janis Condon. A Celebration of Life Event will be held on a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215, or to Friends of Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, 672 Old Mill Road, Millersville, MD 21108.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 20, 2020
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Anne. You will be missed greatly by all who loved you.
Janis Condon
Sister
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Gehr
Friend
