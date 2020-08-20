

Anne Evelyn Condon Teyssier

Died peacefully at home in Clinton, MD on August 16, 2020. Born on October 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Edna Shatzer Condon. She was a retired Health Aide with the Prince George's County Public Schools. Anne is survived by her husband, Howard J. Teyssier Jr.; daughters, Danielle Teyssier and Andrea Hong (Galen); and her sister, Janis Condon. A Celebration of Life Event will be held on a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215, or to Friends of Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, 672 Old Mill Road, Millersville, MD 21108.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store