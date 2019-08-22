Anne Morton Gregory
Vandemark (Age 88)
Of McLean, VA, passed peacefully on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her only child Claiborne B. "Chip" Morton, III (Stacey), husband, Robert Goodyear Vandemark, grandchildren, Claiborne Charles Morton and Lauren Elizabeth Morton and great-grandson, Michael Jaden whom she loved dearly. An active member of the McLean community, Anne proudly served for 30 years as a teacher at Langley High School. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W, Vienna, VA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m, at McLean Presbyterian Church, 1020 Balls Hill Rd., McLean, VA. Donations may be made to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101. Share a memory with the family at