

Anne Pittman Whittington



Of Herndon, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 82.

Anne was born to parents Edwin and Dorothy Pittman on April 13, 1937 in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, VA in 1955 and attended Mary Washington College. She married Edward Robert "Bob" Whittington, her high school sweetheart, in 1958 and the couple had three children.

Anne is survived by her husband, Edward Robert Whittington (Gainesville, VA); her son, Richard Michael Whittington and his wife, Melissa (Vienna, VA); her son, Charles Mark Whittington and his wife, Tina (Centreville, VA); her daughter, Lori Lynn Zampiello and her husband, Mario (Chantilly, VA); her eight grandchildren, Daniel Dixon and his wife Shelly, Nathan Whittington, Bryan Whittington, Devon Zampiello, Taylor Zampiello, Payton Zampiello, Danielle Whittington and Andrew Whittington; and her sister, Jackie Deaton and her husband, Paul (Cary, NC).

Anne's family and friends will remember her for her amazing ability to love unconditionally and to care deeply for those around her. She lit up the room every time she walked in. People were drawn to Anne because of her genuine kindness and her contagious smile and laugh. She brought joy and happiness to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park Street NE, Vienna, VA 22180. A reception will follow the service. Pastor Peter James will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anne's life.