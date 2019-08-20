Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE WOODHAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WOODHAMS ANNE STOVALL WOODHAMS On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Anne Stovall Woodhams, deeply loved mother of eight, passed away peacefully at age 93. She was born on January 1, 1926, in Tampa, FL, to Ina Singleton Stovall and Bates Mitchell Stovall and was raised in Jacksonville, FL. A resident of Bethesda, MD for more than 65 years, Anne had many friends in the community including those at Bethesda Presbyterian Church where she was a long-time member. A talented seamstress, she created a vast array of clothing, even wedding dresses for her daughters, and many an Easter morning found her girls in matching dresses. She was deeply involved in the education of her children and encouraged them to explore music and the arts as well as academics. After many years as a devoted mother and wife, Anne added to her resume by becoming a records secretary for the National 4-H Council in Chevy Chase, MD. Even though she was a bit overwhelmed at first by all the new and unfamiliar office technology, she soon became highly respected and valued for her skills, depth of knowledge and warm, willing personality. Upon retiring, Anne discovered the joy of travel, visiting her many children who are scattered about the country, as well as traveling to places such as Ireland and Canada with them. While each trip created very special memories for her, those visits were cherished even more by her children and grandchildren who loved spending time with her. Anne loved dogs and was a passionate Redskins fan, but her first love was giraffes. Real ones, stuffed ones, giraffes on clothes, it didn't matter, she loved them all. So, her kids showered her with them on every occasion, and with eight children, that is a lot of giraffes. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Woodhams in 1988; son, Keith R. Woodhams in 2018; and grandson, Jesse David Hall in 2010. She is survived by a large family that includes six daughters and one son: Robin Castaldi of Lancaster, PA, Charlene Houtz (Steve) of Colorado Springs, CO, Annette Gorey (Tom) of Leesburg, FL, Debbi Zepp of Savannah, GA, Janice Hall of Roanoke, VA, Bruce Woodhams (Lory) of Gaithersburg, MD, Pam Magnuson (Greg) of Woodbine, MD; daughter-in-law Monica Woodhams of Rohrersville, MD; and brother, Mitchell Stovall (Martie) of Jacksonville, FL. Her 18 surviving grandchildren include Kristen Castaldi of Lancaster, PA, Craig Houtz, of Colorado Springs, CO, Kyle Houtz also of Colorado Springs, Erinn Gorey, of Clarksburg, MD, Shannon Trentadue of Orlando, FL, Kerry Hochberger of Montgomery Village, MD, Jonathan Zepp of Los Angeles, CA, Cassandra Spangler of Hagerstown, MD; Katrina Woodhams of Denver, CO, Keith Woodhams, Jr. of Falling Waters, W.VA, Caroline Mazzocchi, of Hagerstown, MD; Corey Woodhams of Rohersville, MD, Traci Hall of Roanoke, VA, Nikki Hall of Morgantown, WV, Brooke Hall of Roanoke, VA, Christina Woodhams of Gaithersburg, MD, Emma Magnuson of Woodbine, MD and Jason Magnuson, also of Woodbine. Anne was also the great-grandmother of 20. A private family service will be held. A private family service will be held.

