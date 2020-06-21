Anne V. Yerman, of Potomac MD, died in her home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Anne was born on July 10, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, to Joseph and Eleanor DeLue. She attended Hallihan Catholic Girls High School and the New York School of Interior Design. Anne was an accomplished interior designer both for an international design firm and her own practice, and an active patron of the arts, including formerly serving as Vice President of the board at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD. She was a devoted congregant of Our Lady of Mercy of Potomac, MD. Anne was loved and respected by all and made an impact on the lives of every person that she met. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her husband, Robert Yerman, children, Greg (Chen), Gary (Megan), Brant (Kate), and Lesley (Brett), and grandchildren, Reese, Samantha, Blake, Taylor, Harper, Mackenzie, Dylan and Ariana. A private burial was held in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's memory to Round House Theatre or Tina's Wish.