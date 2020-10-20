

Anne Coleman Zehner

Of Chevy Chase, MD died on October 11, 2020, at her home. She is survived by three sons, Andrew (Suzanne Whitty), David (Cheryl Lay) and John (Elizabeth Rasmusson); her brother, Carter Coleman (Kay); her sister-in-law, Karen Lucas (John); nine grandchildren; dear cousins Alice and Josephine; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Harry Zehner, Jr. in 1976, and her oldest son, Matthew, in 2003.She was born on April 10, 1932 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. She graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1953. While living in San Francisco after college, she met and married Harry. They moved to the Washington, DC area in 1964 where they raised their four boys. Once her boys were no longer a threat to the community, she started a career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, working as an assistant in the Vice Principal's Office. She had a wonderful circle of friends who supported her through life's joys and greatest challenges. She was most happy hosting lunch or dinner, especially Thanksgiving with her extended family, and an annual New Year's Eve dinner, where guests were required to predict events for the coming year, especially what would wax and wane. She served for many years as an usher at the Arena Stage and a volunteer at Hillwood Gardens and the Inwood House. Anne cared for many, many people in her long life, and passed on this giving trait to her youngest son, John, who was with her every step of the way in her final years.A memorial service will be held in the future.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the B-CC Foundation or the ALS Association.



