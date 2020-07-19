1/1
ANNELIESE BETZ
ANNELIESE BETZ (Age 94)  
Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her sons, James M. Betz (Robin) and William G. Betz (Joan); her grandchildren, Abby, Amanda (Bill), Anne, Josh (Colleen), Kenny (Helena), Amy (Paul), James (Stephanie), William, Sam (Valory), David, Jennifer, Matthew, and Elizabeth; nine great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. Service will be held at a later date with interment occurring at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 1300 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria, VA 22308, The American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice. Additional information may be found at www.demainefuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
