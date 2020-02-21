

ANNETTE AARON BERG



Our beautiful Annette Aaron Berg passed away peacefully at the age of 56 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after battling cancer for over three years with immense strength, grace and courage. Annette is survived by her husband, Steven Berg; father, Javier Cabada; sister, Sabrina Reilly; niece, Hannah; and nephew, Jake. She is preceded in death by her mother, Consuelo Pilares. Annette was born on June 24, 1963 in Washington, DC. She was a successful gallery owner and art connoisseur. She had a passion for all forms of art and took great joy in promoting the artists that she represented. Annette loved to travel and cherished being by the sea. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loyal, caring, and compassionate woman. Her courage, perseverance and loving perspective will be with each one of us who were privileged to know her. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, 10 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street NW, Washington, DC 20016; with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Donations in memory of Annette can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.