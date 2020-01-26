The Washington Post

Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
Notice
Annette Sophie Carrington  
(née Sibert) (Age 81)  

Entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020. Annette Sophie Speed was born on February 24, 1938, in Wide Water, Virginia. Married to George W. Sibert in 1959, (deceased in 2006). They are survived by their five children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at Fort Lincoln funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
