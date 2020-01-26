Annette Sophie Carrington
(née Sibert) (Age 81)
Entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020. Annette Sophie Speed was born on February 24, 1938, in Wide Water, Virginia. Married to George W. Sibert in 1959, (deceased in 2006). They are survived by their five children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at Fort Lincoln funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.