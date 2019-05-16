ANNETTE SAVOY CURRY (Age 98)
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Osyve Rodgers, Edmond Rodgers Sr., Thomas Curry Jr., Alvanetta Cribbs (Reginald) and Lisa D. Chisolm. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW, Washington, DC and on Monday, May 20 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Dr., Youngstown, OH. Interment Tod Homstead Cemetery, Youngstown, OH.