ANNETTE FREEMAN
ANNETTE FREEMAN  
Annette R. Freeman, passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, Maryland, on August 11, 2020, at age 96. Annette was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong Washingtonian who graduated from Wilson High School in 1942 and attended George Washington University. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerald F. Goldberg, to whom she was married for 30 years. Her second marriage to Kenneth A. Freeman, who also predeceased her, ended in divorce. She is survived by her three children, Joan Goldberg, Arthur R. Goldberg (Sarajane Johnson) of Washington, DC, Bruce F. Berg (Abbey) of New York City, four grandsons, and seven great-grandchildren. Annette will be interred next to Jerald Goldberg at King David Memorial Garden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
