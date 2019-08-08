

ANNETTE GEISSEL



On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Annette Geissel (née van Oordt), widow of Frederic Geissel, passed away at her home in Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, MD, after a brief but difficult battle with cancer.

Annette was born on April 5, 1937 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany to Dr. Albrecht van Oordt and Elisabeth (Meyer) van Oordt. She came to the United States in 1961. It was here that she met her husband, Fritz; they were married on April 27, 1963, in Washington, DC, where she lived until 2016.

She leaves her daughters, Christine Burkholder and Helen Geissel; her son-in-law Thomas Burkholder; her grandchildren Eric and Alan Burkholder, and Margaret and Willem Averill, as well as her sisters, Renate Bechtoldt and Almut Wagner and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brother Eberhard van Oordt and her sister Christine van Oordt.

A memorial service is planned for August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Riderwood Village. A private burial will follow at a later time.