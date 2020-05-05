

Annette L. Hedrick (Age 90)



Annette Louise Hedrick passed away on April 29, 2020, following a short battle with COVID-19. A native Arlingtonian, she was born to William C. Wynkoop and Eunice B. Wynkoop on February 5, 1930, and graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1948. Annette was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, William "Lee" Hedrick. Together they traveled the world, living in both Germany and Taiwan until they settled in Annandale, VA, in the mid-1960's. After Lee's retirement, they alternated their time between their home in Red Fox Forest and the Outer Banks. Since 2001, they resided at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, VA. She enjoyed many years as a volunteer at Fairfax Hospital.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Elizabeth Hedrick of Warrenton, VA, Lisa Hedrick Long of Manassas, VA (Jeff) and Michele Christine Hedrick of Arlington, VA, as well as five grandchildren, Andrew Hedrick Nauer (Tiffany Armentrout), Peter Bergeson Nauer, Steven Hedrick Long, Chelsea Lynne Lowe and Katharine Elizabeth Lowe, and by one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Lee Nauer. She leaves behind numerous cousins here and on the West Coast, including Katherine Kinsella and John Michael Leahy, as well as an extended group of friends and neighbors of several generations whom she considered family.

Annette will best be remembered for her great sense of fun and her sparkling humor. She loved to spend time at the beach and was always happiest when surrounded by family and friends, most recently at a celebration of her 90th birthday. Annette will be laid to rest in Columbia Gardens in Arlington, VA. Funeral services will be private with a celebration to follow at a later date.