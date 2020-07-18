ANNETTE LANGLEY

ANNETTE ELIZABETH FORD LANGLEY
On July 8, 2020, Annette Elizabeth Ford Langley peacefully transitioned from this life in the loving care of her family. She was born September 17, 1941 to Gladstone and Sylvia Ford in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The family moved to the United States when she was a young girl, where she grew up in St. Albans, NY. After retiring from Fairfax County Public School System, Annette devoted her time to her family, tennis and golf. She was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother and wife and a passionate athlete, playing both tennis and golf competitively. At the same time, Annette also found civic engagement and sisterhood with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Northern Virginia Alumni Chapter, where she became a Diamond Life Member. Her strength, humor, compassion and love were transcendent and will be part of her indelible legacy. Keenly aware of all of her many blessings, Annette would often remind us that she was "living the dream." Annette always put God and her family above everything else. Her family gave her immense purpose and she imparted many life lessons -- laugh often and love unconditionally. Annette is survived and forever remembered by her loving husband, Jerry; her children, Lisette Langley and Chad Langley; her grandchildren, Jada and Christian; her aunt, Daphne Phillips and two brothers, Courtney Ford and Gladstone Ford, Jr. Plans for a memorial will be made at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following scholarship: Northern Virginia Delta Education and Community Service (NVDECS) Foundation, PO Box 265, Arlington, VA 22202-0265. Checks payable to NVDECS (Memo: Annette Ford Langley Scholarship), www.nvdecs.org
or email: info@nvdecs.org
. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICES, serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.