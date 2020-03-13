

Annette Maree Lee "Peppe"



Departed this life at home in Largo, MD on March 1, 2020 while recovering from a stroke. Annette was born in Seattle, WA on March 24, 1944. She lived briefly in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Los Angeles, CA where she attended LA City College and UCLA; and worked as a manager at Blue Cross of Southern California.

She was an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She taught elementary school before being employed as an attorney recruiter for the Council of the Better Business Bureau in Arlington, VA, where she retired in 2004.

Annette is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Richard Lee; brother Julius Simpson (Maria); sister Patricia Gueta; six children Mia Gantt, Peter Gantt, Dorian Smith (Dana), Richard Lee (Maggie), Alex Lee, Jonathan Lee (Sophia); and three grandchildren Trinity, Eden, Scott; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service and visitation will be held on March 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment to be announced at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Funeral arrangements by Simple Tribute Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bindura Christian Fellowship, PO Box 6115, Largo, MD 20792-6115.