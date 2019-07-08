

ANNETTE BRODY LUDWICK



Annette Brody Ludwick, beloved and devoted daughter of Leo and Clara Brody (obm), wife of Jack Ludwick (obm), mother of Gail Ludwick (obm), Rabbi Lazer Brody (Yehudit), Sidney Ludwick, Sheila Paxton (Orley), Ira Ludwick (Katie) and Zev Zalman Ludwick (Sherrie). She was also the loving and admired grandmother to Rabbi Ben Zion Brody, (Dganit), Rabbi Haggai Brody (Chaja), Daniel Lahav, Sara Kaylie Feldman (Rabbi David), Leo Soloman Ludwick (Diana), Skylar Ludwick, Jaz Michael Ludwick, Kaylie Ludwick and Lizzie Ludwick.

Annette Brody Ludwick was also a cherished great-grandmother to over two dozen beautiful children, and was a devoted friend, who passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, with her children by her bedside. A graveside service was held that afternoon, according to religious custom, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Annette Brody Ludwick came to the US with her parents in 1938 on the last boat able to leave Poland. All of her relatives perished in the Holocaust. Annette devoted her life to her immediate and extended family, while she was also an active member of the Jewish Community. At 50 years old, Annette went back to college and graduated with honors from the University of Maryland, majoring in art. She was an award winning artist recognized by the Montgomery County Art Association. Her work is displayed in synagogues around the country. All the while, she kept her commitments to her family, friends and community.

Annette had three primary life-guiding principles: to love God, have a loving family, and have children that always remain close to each other. She will be greatly missed.

Shiva is being held through Thursday morning June 11th, at Robbie Ludwick's home, 11201 Healy Street, Silver Spring MD, 20902. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice.

On Sunday, July 14, there will be a memorial gathering for Annette Brody Ludwick at BrightView West End, 285 N. Washington Street, Rockville, MD 20850. This will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.