Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ANNETTE MARIE MAEDER  

Annette Marie Maeder of Bowie, MD passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Annette is the wife of the late Harold Cecil Maeder, Jr; mother of Debra Ann Lambert (Stephen) and David Allen Maeder (Tina); sister of the late John F. Kotinsley; grandmother of Beth Mayberry, David A. Maeder, Jr., Stephanie Maeder, Stephen Lambert Jr., Michelle Haritan and Nicole Lambert; great-grandmother of three. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 14, 2020
