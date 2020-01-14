ANNETTE MARIE MAEDER
Annette Marie Maeder of Bowie, MD passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Annette is the wife of the late Harold Cecil Maeder, Jr; mother of Debra Ann Lambert (Stephen) and David Allen Maeder (Tina); sister of the late John F. Kotinsley; grandmother of Beth Mayberry, David A. Maeder, Jr., Stephanie Maeder, Stephen Lambert Jr., Michelle Haritan and Nicole Lambert; great-grandmother of three. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.