

Annette Elaine Mazie (Age 68)



Of Burke Virginia passed away in her home on March 9, 2020. Formally from Long Branch, New Jersey she resided in Burke, Fairfax County Virginia since 1990.

At her request no public service will be held.

Annette was born on April 13, 1951 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Dr. Armand S. Mazzei (deceased) and Eleanor Rose Mazzei (Wildoner).

She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Rose Mazzei of Springfield, Virginia; and four brothers and sisters-in-law. Armand and Barbara Mazie, Oakley California, Patrick and Renee Mazie, West Springfield, Virginia, Don and Marilyn Mazzei, Fairfax Station, Virginia, Thomas and Cheryl Mazzei, Lorton, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

The immediate family will be holding a private service in celebration of her life in the future.